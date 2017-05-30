California guitar maker sets up shop in the Motor City
Guitar maker Gabriel Currie holds an Echopark La Carne
Guitar maker Gabriel Currie holds an Echopark La Carne handmade electric guitar, which retails for $7,500, among stacks of unfinished electric bodies in his new Detroit guitar workshop.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Guitar maker Gabriel Currie shows off a pair of solid
Guitar maker Gabriel Currie shows off a pair of solid electric guitar bodies in his new shop in Detroit.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Unfinished electric guitar bodies are stacked in Gabriel
Unfinished electric guitar bodies are stacked in Gabriel Currie's Echopark guitar workshop in Detroit.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
This is a handmade, unfinished electric guitar body
This is a handmade, unfinished electric guitar body featuring a buckeye burl wood top.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Guitar maker Gabriel Currie play a handcrafted 0028-model
Guitar maker Gabriel Currie play a handcrafted 0028-model Traditional American Acoustics brand guitar, which features a carpathian spruce top, 300-year-old mahogany neck, brazilian rosewood back and sides and gabon ebony fretboard inside his new, old home in Detroit Michigan.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
This is the first electric guitar Gabriel Currie built
This is the first electric guitar Gabriel Currie built from spare parts in legendary guitar maker Leo Fender's California loft at G&L guitars.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
This is the first electric guitar Gabriel Currie built
This is the first electric guitar Gabriel Currie built from spare parts in legendary guitar maker Leo Fender's California loft at G&L guitars.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Echopark also builds tube amplifiers.
Echopark also builds tube amplifiers.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Gabriel Currie sorts through handcrafted guitar necks
Gabriel Currie sorts through handcrafted guitar necks in his new Detroit guitar workshop.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Guitar maker Gabriel Currie stands outside his new
Guitar maker Gabriel Currie stands outside his new workshop in the Old Redford section of Detroit. He new shop is 4,000 square feet, much larger than the cramped 2,200 square-foot shop where he built Echopark Guitars in Echo Park (Los Angeles) California for the past eight years.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Representing both his native home of California and
Representing both his native home of California and his new home of Detroit, guitar maker Gabriel Currie drives a Dodge Challenger with a California vanity plate.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Gabriel Currie holds one of his handmade Traditional
Gabriel Currie holds one of his handmade Traditional American Acoustics brand mahogany guitars at his new, old home in Detroit Michigan.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Guitar maker Gabriel Currie play a handcrafted 0028-model
Guitar maker Gabriel Currie play a handcrafted 0028-model Traditional American Acoustics brand guitar, which features a carpathian spruce top, 300-year-old mahogany neck, brazilian rosewood back and sides and gabon ebony fretboard inside his new, old home in Detroit Michigan. The guitar retails for between $8,000-$10,000.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
The Echopark La Carne handmade electric guitar, which
The Echopark La Carne handmade electric guitar, which retails for $7,500, features Koa wood body, Gabon ebony neck and custom humbucker pickups.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
This is the headstock of the Echo Park La Carne handmade
This is the headstock of the Echo Park La Carne handmade electric guitar, which retails for $7,500.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Gabriel Currie shows off a high-end Echopark La Carne
Gabriel Currie shows off a high-end Echopark La Carne handmade electric guitar, which retails for $7,500, inside his new Detroit workshop.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Unfinished solid-wood electric guitar bodies are stacked
Unfinished solid-wood electric guitar bodies are stacked beneath a work table in Currie's Detroit guitar workshop.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Guitar maker Gabriel Currie shows off the grain on
Guitar maker Gabriel Currie shows off the grain on a block of mahagony that's between 200 and 300 years old.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Guitar maker Gabriel Currie shows off unfinished electric
Guitar maker Gabriel Currie shows off unfinished electric guitar bodies in his new shop in Detroit.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
This is the headstock of the first electric guitar
This is the headstock of the first electric guitar built by Gabriel Currie (from spare parts in legendary guitar maker Leo Fender's California loft).  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
The Echopark La Carne handmade electric guitar features
The Echopark La Carne handmade electric guitar features a Koa wood body, Gabon ebony neck and custom humbucker pickups.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Gabriel Currie plays one of his handmade Traditional
Gabriel Currie plays one of his handmade Traditional American Acoustics brand mahogany guitars at his new, old home in Detroit Michigan.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
The headstock of Gabriel Currie's mahogany wood Traditional
The headstock of Gabriel Currie's mahogany wood Traditional American Acoustics guitar features an Inca coin.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Guitar maker Gabriel Currie play a handcrafted 0028-model
Guitar maker Gabriel Currie play a handcrafted 0028-model Traditional American Acoustics brand guitar, which features a carpathian spruce top, 300-year-old mahogany neck, brazilian rosewood back and sides and gabon ebony fretboard inside his new, old home in Detroit Michigan. The guitar retails for between $8,000-$10,000.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Echopark Guitars are now built in Detroit Michigan.
Echopark Guitars are now built in Detroit Michigan. The wooden sign hangs inside Gabriel Currie's new, old home in Detroit.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
    Detroit’s evolution and growth — and affordable real estate — has drawn talented newcomers to the city from award-winning chefs to recent art school graduates.

    The latest pair of skilled hands Detroit has lured away from a bigger, glossier town are those of luthier Gabriel Currie. He’s moved his high-end guitar and amp company, Echopark Guitars, from Los Angeles to the Old Redford neighborhood where he will alter his business model a bit to offer more services for guitarists at all levels.

    “There’s no freedom as an artist and as a business owner in Los Angeles at a level that I’m at, which is micro micro,” he said. “I wanted to kind of get out and see if I can do what I think I can do elsewhere, you know, with a little less pressure. Everybody just runs around town in Los Angeles killing themselves to do this or do that, make connections ... do this deal.”

    Besides bringing his business to town, Currie also wants to be involved with the growth of the Old Redford neighborhood.

    His first move is inviting his friend, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne, to perform a benefit concert at the Redford Theater, just steps away from the shop. Details are still being worked out, Currie said, but the concert is scheduled for Aug. 10.

    He also has his eye on the Old Redford Resource Center, a former Masonic Temple, that he thinks would be a good place to hold rock concerts.

    With all the musicians in Metro Detroit, a new guy who can fix and build guitars is welcome, and Currie brings with him some real expertise and a stunning resume. He learned his craft from Leo Fender, one of the founders of the modern electric guitar. Currie started as an apprentice at the iconic company under Fender and guitar manufacturing pioneer George Fullerton in the late 1980s, just after high school.

    After Fender died in 1991, Currie went on to learn from Tak Hosono, who worked for Ibanez and did custom creations for Frank Zappa. Currie describes Hosono as “the guitar guru in Los Angeles.”

    “He taught me the art of hand-building guitars,” said Currie of Honsono. “He taught me about laminating different woods and how and why ... and all of the various techniques in guitar building.”

    After starting Echopark Guitars less than a decade ago, his client list grew to include the members of Aerosmith and Queens of the Stone Age (including Detroit native Dean Fertita), plus Browne and Johnny Depp.

    The L.A. native has handmade guitars that have been played and custom made for some of the top rock and roll guitar players, including Aerosmith’s Joe Perry. His line of guitars — which take design elements from Fender and Gibson styles — start at a few thousand and run well over $10,000.

    For now, at his Detroit shop, a former cabinet factory just steps from the historic Redford Theater, Currie will focus on repairs and services.

    “I never did this in Los Angeles,” said Currie, explaining that he’s done vintage restoration and high-end repair work, but did not make his skills accessible to the everyman. “I’ve never offered that because I’ve always done the manufacturing side, but I thought coming here it would be a good way to kind of get into touch with the public, you know, get on the ground floor and interact with the musicians here, professional musicians and not.”

    Amp expert Eric Bernstorff and Jim Dugan, who specializes in acoustic guitars, have joined Currie from Los Angeles. They will lend their expertise at the Detroit shop, along with Metro Detroit guitarist Jason T. Portier.

    Detroit’s Echopark Guitars is still being set up, but he’s taking repairs now. A grand opening of the studio is planned for July.

    Besides offering services at his shop in Old Redford, Currie plans to work with Third Wave Music, an instrument store near Wayne State University, to offer affordable and fast guitar and amp repair.

    “I’m excited to see what Echopark does here,” said Third Wave Music owner Jen David.

    While Detroit has always been a musical town, she said the music retail business in Detroit is slowly catching back up to make life easier for musicians within city limits.

    “Gabriel has shared some plans for nonprofit programming, new takes on guitar making and we will be working together on making guitar and amp repair done fast and affordable in the city,” David said.

    Currie, who also has experience in construction and restoration, bought a house in the Old Redford neighborhood not far from the shop and is in the process of moving in. Later, his wife and daughter also will make the trek from California.

    “I wanted to buy my wife a house, but I couldn’t afford it Los Angeles, I would never be able to,” he said. “Plus, I have a real love for historic architecture and homes.”

    It was Currie’s wife, Dawn Howdershell, who encouraged him to get back into the guitar-making business after he quit to play music and later work in historic restoration.

    At first he protested, saying it would take a lot of money to start his own business.

    Start small, she said, so he did. Curry bought enough wood to make one guitar and put some tools on a credit card. Fast forward to 2016, and Echopark Guitars is doing a half million dollars in sales a year, he said.

    Now a Detroiter, Currie appreciates little things about the area that lifelong residents may take for granted, like the slower pace of life here than in Los Angeles and how stress-free transportation is, from the simplicity of Detroit Metropolitan Airport to the unclogged highways.

    “Driving around here I thought ‘what holiday is it?’ ” he said, “there’s nobody on the roads.”

    mbaetens@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-2402

    Twitter: @melodybaetens

    Echopark Guitars

    17129 Rockdale, Detroit

    echoparkguitars@gmail.com

    echoparkguitars.com

