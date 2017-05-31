Garage/punk duo Junglefowl performs Thursday at Fuzz Fest at the Blind Pig in Ann Arbor. (Photo: Chris Stranad)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Junglefowl

Line up: Melissa Coppola, drums and vocals; Stefan Carr, guitar.

Sound: This two piece produces raw, fuzzed-out garage rock.

Girls rock: In addition to holding down vocals and the rhythm for Junglefowl, Coppola also is a classically-trained pianist and a volunteer with the Girls Rock Detroit music and performance camp.

Next: Junglefowl is one of nearly three dozen bands performing at the fourth annual Fuzz Fest, a three-day jam at the Blind Pig, 208 S. First in Ann Arbor. The duo plays Thursday night, along with Child Bite, Human Skull, Wild Savages, Bubak, Minihorse, Duende, Warhorses and more. Doors open at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door or $20 for a three-day pass. Get tickets at blindpigmusic.com.

Also on Thursday, the band will release a new single “Chopping Block,” available at junglefowl.bandcamp.com.

Melody Baetens

