Summer and fall tour kicks off Aug. 24 in Toledo and includes stops in Saginaw, Grand Rapids and Metro Detroit

(Caption Information) Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band performs to a sellout crowd as part of his 2014 / 2015 Ride Out Tour at the Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan March 26, 2015. (John M. Galloway/Special to the News) (Photo: John M. Galloway / Detroit News)

Bob Seger’s Runaway Train tour, which may be the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s final go-round of live touring, kicks off Aug. 24 in Toledo, the singer’s camp announced early Thursday.

A teaser video released to Seger’s social media channels earlier this week was set to his classic “Turn the Page,” and included the wording “on the road again, up on the stage, one last time.”

The summer and fall tour includes a Sept. 7 stop at Saginaw’s Dow Event Center and a Sept. 19 date at Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena, in addition to previously announced engagements at DTE Energy Music Theatre (Sept. 9) and the Palace of Auburn Hills (Sept. 23).

The DTE date sold out in nine minutes through Seger’s fan club presale, and lawn seats for the show are selling for a minimum of $119 on Stubhub. The Palace date goes on sale June 9, with fan club members getting a first crack at tickets June 6.

The Toledo, Saginaw and Grand Rapids shows also go on sale June 9, with fan club sales beginning June 6.

While this may be the 72-year-old rocker’s “one last time” hitting the road, the tour is not finished. Additional cities will be announced at a later date, according to the tour release.

Heart’s Nancy Wilson will open select tour dates.

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band 2017 Runaway Train tour dates:

Aug. 24: Toledo, OH — Huntington Center

Aug. 26: Moline, IL — iWireless Center

Aug. 30: Green Bay, WI — Resch Center

Sept. 2: Indianapolis, IN — Klipsch Music Center

Sept. 7: Saginaw — Dow Event Center

Sept. 9: Clarkston — DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 12: Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena

Sept. 14: Boston, MA — TD Garden

Sept. 16: Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun

Sept. 19: Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Sept. 21: Cincinnati, OH — U.S. Bank Arena

Sept. 23: Auburn Hills — Palace of Auburn Hills

Sept. 28: Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 30: Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

Oct. 5: Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 7: Atlanta, GA — Infinite Energy Arena

Oct. 10: Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 12: St. Louis, MO — Scottrade Center

Oct. 14: Kansas City, MO — Sprint Center

Oct. 19: Houston, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 21: Dallas, TX — Ford Center at The Star

Oct. 24: Austin, TX — Frank Erwin Center

Oct. 26: Denver, CO — Pepsi Center

Oct. 28: Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena

agraham@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2284

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sr87sf