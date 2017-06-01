Summer and fall tour kicks off Aug. 24 in Toledo and includes stops in Saginaw, Grand Rapids and Metro Detroit
Bob Seger’s Runaway Train tour, which may be the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s final go-round of live touring, kicks off Aug. 24 in Toledo, the singer’s camp announced early Thursday.
A teaser video released to Seger’s social media channels earlier this week was set to his classic “Turn the Page,” and included the wording “on the road again, up on the stage, one last time.”
The summer and fall tour includes a Sept. 7 stop at Saginaw’s Dow Event Center and a Sept. 19 date at Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena, in addition to previously announced engagements at DTE Energy Music Theatre (Sept. 9) and the Palace of Auburn Hills (Sept. 23).
The DTE date sold out in nine minutes through Seger’s fan club presale, and lawn seats for the show are selling for a minimum of $119 on Stubhub. The Palace date goes on sale June 9, with fan club members getting a first crack at tickets June 6.
The Toledo, Saginaw and Grand Rapids shows also go on sale June 9, with fan club sales beginning June 6.
While this may be the 72-year-old rocker’s “one last time” hitting the road, the tour is not finished. Additional cities will be announced at a later date, according to the tour release.
Heart’s Nancy Wilson will open select tour dates.
Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band 2017 Runaway Train tour dates:
Aug. 24: Toledo, OH — Huntington Center
Aug. 26: Moline, IL — iWireless Center
Aug. 30: Green Bay, WI — Resch Center
Sept. 2: Indianapolis, IN — Klipsch Music Center
Sept. 7: Saginaw — Dow Event Center
Sept. 9: Clarkston — DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 12: Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena
Sept. 14: Boston, MA — TD Garden
Sept. 16: Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun
Sept. 19: Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
Sept. 21: Cincinnati, OH — U.S. Bank Arena
Sept. 23: Auburn Hills — Palace of Auburn Hills
Sept. 28: Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 30: Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena
Oct. 5: Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct. 7: Atlanta, GA — Infinite Energy Arena
Oct. 10: Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
Oct. 12: St. Louis, MO — Scottrade Center
Oct. 14: Kansas City, MO — Sprint Center
Oct. 19: Houston, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 21: Dallas, TX — Ford Center at The Star
Oct. 24: Austin, TX — Frank Erwin Center
Oct. 26: Denver, CO — Pepsi Center
Oct. 28: Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena
