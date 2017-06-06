Tickets for the band’s Sept. 3 concert go on sale June 12

Bono and The Edge, members of U2 kick off their world tour of the Joshua Tree in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, May 12, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) (Photo: JONATHAN HAYWARD / AP)

“The Joshua Tree” is headed to Detroit.

U2 will perform its first Metro Detroit concert in more than a decade when the group brings its Joshua Tree Tour 2017 to Ford Field on September 3, promoters announced Tuesday morning.

Tickets for the show, which start at $35 (general admission floor tickets are $70), go on sale June 12, with pre-sales for U2.com subscribers beginning at 10 a.m. June 8.

The show is part of the band’s trek marking the 30th anniversary of “The Joshua Tree,” its seminal 1987 album which elevated the group to worldwide icon status.

Metro Detroit holds a special place in U2 tour lore; the group’s April 1987 concert at the Pontiac Silverdome, part of the original Joshua Tree Tour, was its first-ever headlining U.S. stadium show.

The band’s last Metro Detroit concert was Oct. 25, 2005, the second of a two-night stand at the Palace of Auburn Hills during its Vertigo Tour.

U2 brought its 360 Tour to East Lansing’s Spartan Stadium in June 2011. The group’s 2015 Innocence + Experience Tour skipped Michigan altogether.

As for the last time U2 played within Detroit city limits, you have to jump back to March 1985 when the group played Joe Louis Arena. An earlier date on that tour fell in December 1984 at the Fox Theatre.

The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 kicked off last month in Vancouver, played two shows in Chicago over the weekend and hits Bonnaroo this weekend. The first leg wraps in Cleveland next month, and the tour heads to Europe for a dozen dates beginning July 8.

The Detroit concert kicks off a 12-date run of shows that wraps Oct. 19 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

agraham@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2284

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2rPCawm