Diverse, free music festival Concert of Colors will celebrate 25 years this summer with a look back at Detroit’s 1967 riot.
Oak Park musician and producer Don Was brings his All-Star Revue to the festival for the 10th year, and the group’s theme this year is “Music of the Rebellion.” Was’ group will play at 8 p.m. July 15 at the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center.
In addition to the Don Was performance, there also will be forums and other events related to the anniversary of the riot, including a reunion of the White Panther Party at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
Additional music headliners include Sweet Honey in the Rock, Afro-fusion band Mokoomba, Latin jazz group Big 3 Palladium Orchestra, Martha Redbone and Las Cafeteras.
Here is the 2017 Concert of Colors full schedule. All events are free and most are in the Midtown Detroit area. Visit concertofcolors.com for more information.
2017 Concert of Colors Schedule
July 12
Third Man Records
441 W. Canfield
6:30 p.m.: Pure Heart Travelers
7:30 p.m.: Warren Defever
8:30 p.m. Nikki D. Brown and the Sisters of Thunder
July 13
Arab American National Museum
13624 Michigan, Dearborn
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Forum on Community, Culture & Race – Art and Rebellion: Detroit Since ’67
July 14
Detroit Hispanic Development Corp.
211 Trumbull
Noon: Las Cafeteras workshop and performance
Alkebu-Lan Village
7701 Harper
2-4 p.m. Mokoomba workshop and performance
John R Stage, John R between Farnsworth and Warren
5:30 p.m.: Onyx Ashanti
6:15 p.m.: De’Sean Jones – Underground Resistance/Knomadik
7 p.m.: Efe Bes
7:30 p.m.: Kuumba
9 p.m.: Aurora Harris
9:30 p.m.: Griot Galaxy
Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward
11 p.m.-1 a.m. After party with DJ
July 15
Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center
3711 Woodward
Meijer Main Stage
3 p.m.: Mokoomba
5:30 p.m.: Sidestepper
8 p.m.: 10th annual Don Was Detroit All-Star Revue: Music of the Rebellion
Comerica Diversity Stage
2 p.m.: Yoga session with DJ Alsultany
4:30 p.m.: Voices of Hope featuring Victor Ghannam and Ismael Duran
7 p.m.: Las Cafeteras
9:30 p.m.: DJ Alsultany
Wolverine Outdoor Stage
1 p.m.: Misfit Jazz Quintet
2:30 p.m.: Sumkali
4 p.m.: Charlie Dentel and the Strange Angels
5:30 p.m.: Isis Damil
7 p.m.: Emmalee Jazz Quartet
8:30 p.m.: Chris Canas Band
Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
315 E. Warren
2-4 p.m.: White Panther Party: A Historic Reunion Commemorating the 1967 Rebellion
Detroit Institute of Arts
5200 Woodward
2 p.m.: “Sita Sings the Blues” film
4:20 p.m.: “Mali Blues” film
July 16
Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center
3711 Woodward
Meijer Main Stage
3 p.m.: Martha Redbone
5:30 p.m.: Sweet Honey in the Rock
8 p.m.: Big 3 Palladium
Comerica Diversity Stage
2 p.m.: Sun Messengers
4:30 p.m.: Laura Rain & the Caesars
7 p.m.: Mokoomba
9:30 p.m.: Rocky Dawuni
Wolverine Outdoor Stage
1 p.m.: Ndeep
2:30 p.m.: Bad Ronald Revival
4 p.m.: Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet
5:30 p.m.: C3 & the Third Generation Band
7 p.m.: Sean Dobbins
8:30 p.m.: Bill Moss Jr.
Scarab Club
217 Farnsworth, Detroit
6:30 p.m.: Alex Harding plays the music of John Coltrane
Detroit Institute of Arts
5200 Woodward
2 p.m.: “Sita Sings the Blues” film
4:30 p.m.: “Chasing Trane” film
