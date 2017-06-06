Musician and producer Don Was, a native of Oak Park, and his All-Star Revue will headline the 2017 Concert of Colors. (Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images)

Diverse, free music festival Concert of Colors will celebrate 25 years this summer with a look back at Detroit’s 1967 riot.

Oak Park musician and producer Don Was brings his All-Star Revue to the festival for the 10th year, and the group’s theme this year is “Music of the Rebellion.” Was’ group will play at 8 p.m. July 15 at the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center.

In addition to the Don Was performance, there also will be forums and other events related to the anniversary of the riot, including a reunion of the White Panther Party at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Additional music headliners include Sweet Honey in the Rock, Afro-fusion band Mokoomba, Latin jazz group Big 3 Palladium Orchestra, Martha Redbone and Las Cafeteras.

Here is the 2017 Concert of Colors full schedule. All events are free and most are in the Midtown Detroit area. Visit concertofcolors.com for more information.

2017 Concert of Colors Schedule

July 12

Third Man Records

441 W. Canfield

6:30 p.m.: Pure Heart Travelers

7:30 p.m.: Warren Defever

8:30 p.m. Nikki D. Brown and the Sisters of Thunder

July 13

Arab American National Museum

13624 Michigan, Dearborn

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Forum on Community, Culture & Race – Art and Rebellion: Detroit Since ’67

July 14

Detroit Hispanic Development Corp.

211 Trumbull

Noon: Las Cafeteras workshop and performance

Alkebu-Lan Village

7701 Harper

2-4 p.m. Mokoomba workshop and performance

John R Stage, John R between Farnsworth and Warren

5:30 p.m.: Onyx Ashanti

6:15 p.m.: De’Sean Jones – Underground Resistance/Knomadik

7 p.m.: Efe Bes

7:30 p.m.: Kuumba

9 p.m.: Aurora Harris

9:30 p.m.: Griot Galaxy

Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward

11 p.m.-1 a.m. After party with DJ

July 15

Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center

3711 Woodward

Meijer Main Stage

3 p.m.: Mokoomba

5:30 p.m.: Sidestepper

8 p.m.: 10th annual Don Was Detroit All-Star Revue: Music of the Rebellion

Comerica Diversity Stage

2 p.m.: Yoga session with DJ Alsultany

4:30 p.m.: Voices of Hope featuring Victor Ghannam and Ismael Duran

7 p.m.: Las Cafeteras

9:30 p.m.: DJ Alsultany

Wolverine Outdoor Stage

1 p.m.: Misfit Jazz Quintet

2:30 p.m.: Sumkali

4 p.m.: Charlie Dentel and the Strange Angels

5:30 p.m.: Isis Damil

7 p.m.: Emmalee Jazz Quartet

8:30 p.m.: Chris Canas Band

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

315 E. Warren

2-4 p.m.: White Panther Party: A Historic Reunion Commemorating the 1967 Rebellion

Detroit Institute of Arts

5200 Woodward

2 p.m.: “Sita Sings the Blues” film

4:20 p.m.: “Mali Blues” film

July 16

Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center

3711 Woodward

Meijer Main Stage

3 p.m.: Martha Redbone

5:30 p.m.: Sweet Honey in the Rock

8 p.m.: Big 3 Palladium

Comerica Diversity Stage

2 p.m.: Sun Messengers

4:30 p.m.: Laura Rain & the Caesars

7 p.m.: Mokoomba

9:30 p.m.: Rocky Dawuni

Wolverine Outdoor Stage

1 p.m.: Ndeep

2:30 p.m.: Bad Ronald Revival

4 p.m.: Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet

5:30 p.m.: C3 & the Third Generation Band

7 p.m.: Sean Dobbins

8:30 p.m.: Bill Moss Jr.

Scarab Club

217 Farnsworth, Detroit

6:30 p.m.: Alex Harding plays the music of John Coltrane

Detroit Institute of Arts

5200 Woodward

2 p.m.: “Sita Sings the Blues” film

4:30 p.m.: “Chasing Trane” film

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sOQWRk