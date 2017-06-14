Sweet Willie Tea (Photo: Sweet Willie Tea)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Sweet Willie Tea

Roots brew:This one-man band plays original and classic old-timey roots, blues and Americana tunes. He uses a six- and 12-string acoustic guitar, as well as electric guitars, a cigar box guitar, banjo, mandolin and harmonica. He also sing and pumps a bass drum with his feet.

Next up: Hear Willie play 2:30-4 p.m. on the acoustic stage at Ferndale’s Brews, BBQ and Bourbon festival on Nine Mile, just east of Woodward. He’s one of many acts booked to perform Friday-Sunday on three stages. Naturally, the party also includes food, beer and whiskey. Visit brewsbbqbourbon.com for more info on the event, and sweetwillietea.com for music and more dates.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2spYayu