A weekly feature showcasing local artists
Name: Sweet Willie Tea
Roots brew:This one-man band plays original and classic old-timey roots, blues and Americana tunes. He uses a six- and 12-string acoustic guitar, as well as electric guitars, a cigar box guitar, banjo, mandolin and harmonica. He also sing and pumps a bass drum with his feet.
Next up: Hear Willie play 2:30-4 p.m. on the acoustic stage at Ferndale’s Brews, BBQ and Bourbon festival on Nine Mile, just east of Woodward. He’s one of many acts booked to perform Friday-Sunday on three stages. Naturally, the party also includes food, beer and whiskey. Visit brewsbbqbourbon.com for more info on the event, and sweetwillietea.com for music and more dates.
Melody Baetens
