Tickets for the Aug. 10 show go on sale Friday

Musician Jackson Browne (Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Jackson Browne is pitching in to help save a Detroit landmark.

The singer-songwriter will perform at a benefit concert at the Redford Theatre on Aug. 10, promoters announced Tuesday. The show will support the historic 89-year-old theater as well as efforts to establish arts and education programs in the area through the Old Redford Community Arts Foundation, a new partnership between the Old Redford Re-Development Group and Echopark Guitars, the Los Angeles guitar company that is moving its operations to Detroit.

“At the heart of this project is a strong belief in community, and the power of art to motivate and inspire,” Browne said in a statement. “Let us have live music, and theater, and dance! And let us engage youth on the highest possible level.”

Tickets for the show, $25, $45, $75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com and at the Redford Theatre during box office hours.

agraham@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2284

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tJasPN