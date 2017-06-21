Post-hardcore trio Thoughts of Ionesco will perform its first show in 18 years Saturday at Magic Stick. (Photo: Thoughts of Ionesco)

Name:Thoughts of Ionesco

Line up: Sean Madigan Hoen, guitar and vocals; Nathan Miller, bass; Derek Grant, drums

History: This aggressive, post-hardcore punk group was most active 1996-99 while some members were still in high school. They released music and toured North America. Their most notable release is 1998’s “A Skin Historic,” which includes the reunion lineup. While the band wasn’t around very long, the trio’s influence was heard in the Michigan punk scene for years after.

Reunion: Hoen stated he’d never play Thoughts of Ionesco’s music again, “because the guy in that band wasn’t really me, but a screwed-up angry kid,” he said in a news release. Hoen became a teacher and author, and penned a memoir in the late 1990s titled “Songs Only You Know,” which Rolling Stone named one of the top 10 books of 2014. He said today’s political climate and his urge to reunite with Grant — who plays drums in the Chicago-based band Alkaline Trio — sparked the reunion. “I really didn’t know where else to go with my rage,” he said, adding that he also wanted to bring the band back for the fans, mostly those in Detroit.

Next: Thoughts of Ionesco will celebrate the release of a new EP, “Skar Cymbals,” with their first live show in 18 years Saturday at the Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward in Detroit. Doors open at 8 p.m. and Reverend, SAH and Infinite Survival are also on the bill. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit majesticdetroit.com.

Melody Baetens

