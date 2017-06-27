The Queen of Soul, 75, will skip her planned performance at this weekend’s Toronto Jazz Festival

Aretha Franklin performs during the inaugural Detroit Music Weekend on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in downtown Detroit. The four-day event showcases Detroit's artists and its growing entertainment district. (Photo: Rachel Woolf, Special to The Detroit News)

Aretha Franklin has canceled a July 1 concert in Toronto due to health concerns.

Franklin’s show at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts was shelved “as per doctor’s orders,” according to the venue’s website. She will make up the show, part of the Toronto Jazz Festival, on June 28, 2018, promoters say.

Franklin performed a free concert in Detroit earlier this month, and left the hometown audience with an ominous message. “God bless you, God keep you,” the Queen of Soul told fans after her headlining performance at the inaugural Detroit Music Weekend. She then told the crowd, “Keep me in your prayers.”

Franklin appeared physically frail at the show and had to sit down for a portion of her performance. Her concert was delayed by one hour, and she was helped to the stage by the Rev. Jesse Jackson, whom she embraced at the close of the concert.

Franklin, 75, has a handful of upcoming shows on her touring docket. She is due in Vienna, Virginia, on July 29, in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, on Aug. 19, in Philadelphia on Aug. 26 and outside of Chicago on Sept. 3.

