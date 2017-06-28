Tosha Owens (Photo: Tosha Owens)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Tosha Owens

Sound:This award-winning vocalist mixes blues, R&B, funk and classic rock.

Detroit Strong:Recently Owens teamed up with music producer Tony Suhy and songwriter Keith Laurin on the uplifting tune “Detroit Strong.” Proceeds from the song on iTunes will benefit CATCH charity (a nonprofit started by Sparky Anderson that benefits patients at Children’s Hospital of Michigan and Henry Ford Hospital).

Next: Owens will perform with the Joey Farner & the Tribe at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the Stars and Stripes Festival at Suburban Collection Showplace (46100 Grand River, Novi). She also will sing with the Stable Dudes at the Michigan Ribfest at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at West Sixth and South Center in Royal Oak. Visit toshaowens.com for information.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ujm3VR