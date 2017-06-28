Singers Joey McIntyre, from left, Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg and Jordan Knight of New Kids On The Block on Thursday will bring the Total Package Tour to The Palace of Auburn Hills. (Photo: Steve Jennings / Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Don’t call it a comeback. New Kids on the Block reached uber-popularity in the late 1980s, early-’90s, but the group has kept making music since their “Hangin’ Tough” days. On May 12, the band released a new EP titled “Thankful,” and their Total Package Tour kicked off the same day.

Other ’90s phenoms Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul will join the Kids during their stop at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Thursday.

How well do you know these artists? Test your knowledge with this quiz.

1. Which of these New Kids on the Block songs did NOT reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100?

a. “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”

b. “Step by Step”

c. “You Got It (The Right Stuff)”

d. “Hangin’ Tough”

2. Who was the first New Kids on the Block member to leave the band?

a. Jordan Knight

b. Jonathan Knight

c. Joey McIntyre

d. Donnie Wahlberg

e. Danny Wood

3. Which career did Jonathan Knight pursue after New Kids on the Block disbanded?

a. Business owner

b. Actor

c. Writer

d. Real-estate developer

4. In which 1999 movie did Donnie Wahlberg appear?

a. “Fight Club”

b. “The Sixth Sense”

c. “The Matrix”

d. “The Green Mile”

Paula Abdul, center, performs with dancers during a stop of The Total Package Tour at T-Mobile Arena on May 28 in Las Vegas. (Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

5. For which team was Paula Abdul a cheerleader before she became a dance choreographer?

a. Miami Heat

b. Boston Celtics

c. Los Angeles Lakers

d. Los Angeles Clippers

6. Which Paula Abdul song was written by Prince?

a. “U”

b. “Vibeology”

c. “Will You Marry Me?”

d. “Blowing Kisses in the Wind”

7. Which Grammy did Paula Abdul win?

a. Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Straight Up”

b. Best Music Video for “Opposites Attract”

c. Song of the Year for “Opposites Attract”

d. Song of the Year for “Forever Your Girl”

8. For which movie did Paula Abdul choreograph a dance scene?

a. “Fame” (1980)

d. “Grease 2” (1982)

c. “Footloose” (1984)

d. “Coming to America” (1988)

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 28: (L-R) Singers of Boyz II Men perform during a stop of The Total Package Tour at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Shawn Stockman, Wanya Morris and Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men perform during a stop of The Total Package Tour at T-Mobile Arena on May 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller, Getty Images)

9. Where is Boyz II Men from?

a. Boston

b. San Francisco

c. Philadelphia

d. New York

10. For which album did Boyz II Men win a Grammy?

a. “II”

b. “Evolution”

c. Both

d. Neither

11. Which Boyz II Men member left the group in 2003?

a. Nathan Morris

b. Wanya Morris

c. Shawn Stockman

d. Michael McCary

12. Who had one of the largest fan clubs in the United States by 1990?

a. New Kids on the Block

b. Boyz II Men

c. Paula Abdul

13. Who headlined a cruise called “Love Cruise” that included multiple concert performances, a photo session with fans and opportunities for couples to renew their vows at a special ceremony with them?

a. New Kids on the Block

b. Boyz II Men

c. Paula Abdul

14. Who released a Christmas album?

a. New Kids on the Block

b. Boyz II Men

c. Both

d. Neither

15. Who took the top spot on the Forbes list of highest-paid entertainers in 1991, beating Michael Jackson, Madonna and Prince that year?

a. New Kids on the Block

b. Boyz II Men

c. Paula Abdul

Answer key: 1. c, 2. b, 3. d, 4. b, 5. c, 6. a, 7. b, 8. d, 9. c, 10. c, 11. d, 12. a, 13. b, 14. c, 15. a

Total Package Tour featuring New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men

$34.95-$249.95

7:30 p.m. Thursday

The Palace of Auburn Hills

6 Championship Drive

Auburn Hills

(248) 377-0100

