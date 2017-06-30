The set, due out in July, will feature a new song by the Roots titled ‘It Ain’t Fair’

The soundtrack album for the movie “Detroit” will feature the “classic Motown sound,” Motown Records president Ethiopia Habtemariam said in a release announcing the set. The soundtrack album will be released in July. (Photo: Annapurna Pictures)

Motown is already the soundtrack of Detroit. So it makes sense that the soundtrack to this summer’s film “Detroit” will be offered by Motown Records.

Also included will be a new song, “It Ain’t Fair,” by the Roots and Bilal. The song was recorded at Diamond Mine Recording, Inc. in Queens, New York, which uses recording equipment similar to that which was used in the original Hitsville studios at Motown’s headquarters.

“‘It Ain’t Fair’ was designed to emphasize the importance of social justice through the prism of late-sixties Detroit, which means many things culturally and politically, and also certain things musically,” said Questlove, the Roots’ drummer and producer, in a statement.

He said he wants the song — which he describes as “very vintage” with a “warm texture — to have an impact similar to Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” the Temptations’ “Ball of Confusion” and Stevie Wonder’s “Living for the City.”

In a video post announcing “It Ain’t Fair,” Questlove calls “Detroit” a “real intense, jarring film.” He adds, “We wanted to make a song that reflects not only the times of 1967 but also where we live now, in 2017, and hopefully not in the future.”

“Detroit,” which is directed by Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow, centers on the Algiers Motel incident during the 1967 Detroit riots. The film stars John Boyega, Will Poulter, Anthony Mackie and more and opens Aug. 4.

