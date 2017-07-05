A weekly feature showcasing local artists
Name: David Bierman Overdrive
Line up: David Bierman, vocals and guitar; Stephen Palmer, guitar; Kevin Perri, bass; David Feeny, pedal steel and organ; Jim Faulkner, drums.
Next: Fresh off the June release of their single release “Everything You Say,” the band will perform at the Wyandotte Street Art Fair at 4 p.m. July 15. Visit wyandottestreetartfair.org for more details on the event and davidbiermanoverdrive. com for more info on the band.
Melody Baetens
