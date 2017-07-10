The rapper will bring his 4:44 Tour to the new Detroit arena on Nov. 19; pre-sale tickets on sale Monday

The 31-date tour is in support of Jay Z’s latest album, “4:44,” which was released June 30. The tour kicks off Oct. 27 in Anaheim and wraps Dec. 21 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Jay Z will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 19, promoters announced on Monday.

Tickets for the show, part of the rapper’s 4:44 Tour, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices are TBA.

Subscribers to Tidal, the streaming service of which Jay Z is a part owner, can access pre-sale tickets beginning at noon on Monday. Citi card holders can also purchase pre-sale tickets beginning at noon on Monday.

Jay Z’s last Metro Detroit concert was a January 2014 performance at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Jay Z joins a stacked fall entertainment lineup at Detroit’s new arena, which already includes concerts by Kid Rock, Ed Sheeran, Janet Jackson, the Weeknd, Guns N’ Roses, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and more.

