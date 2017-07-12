Affair Group vocalist Stacey “Antimony” Barrett (Photo: Franco PR)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: The Affair Group

Line up: Stacey “Antimony” Barrett, vocals; Nick Stone, saxophone; Lofruance Harper, guitar.

Java and Jazz: The Affair Group will perform at the final Comerica Java & Jazz concert and coffeehouse series of the season Tuesday at the Detroit Public Library. The free smooth jazz show is at 6 p.m. in the Clara Stanton Jones Friends Auditorium at 5201 Woodward in Detroit. Call (313) 481-1300.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uaHvQx