Name:Jimmie Bones & the Snakebit Wanderers
History:Bones is best known as the keyboardist for Kid Rock and the Twisted Brown Trucker Band. He’s also performed with Robert Bradley’s Blackwater Surprise and has recorded with Bob Seger, Hank Williams Jr., the Howling Diablos and others.
Up next: Bones and his band will celebrate the release of his debut solo album “Snakebit and Wandering” 8 p.m. Friday at Callahan’s Music Hall. Horse Cave Trio opens the show and Linda Lexy is the host. Tickets are $10-$15. Callahan’s is at 2105 South Blvd. in Auburn Hills. Visit atcallahans.com for advance tickets.
