Ann Arbor group Klezmephonic performs Saturday at Kerrytown Conert House (Photo: Klezmephonic)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Klezmephonic

Line up: Dave Sharp, bass; Will Cicola, accordion; Jennie Lavine, clarinet; Henrik Karapetyan, violin; Alex Belhaj, guitar and banjo.

Sound: This Ann Arbor-based five-piece blends vaudeville, swing, European folk and blues music with klezmer, Yiddish and Jewish melodies. The five-piece group has played a variety of events, including bar/bat-mitzvahs, weddings and art openings.

Next: Klezmephonic performs 8 p.m. Saturday at the Kerrytown Concert House, 415 N. Fourth in Ann Arbor. Tickets are $15-$30, or $5 for students. Call (734) 269-2999 or visit kerrytownconcerthouse.com/.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vPjyyI