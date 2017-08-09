A weekly feature showcasing local artists.
Name: Klezmephonic
Line up: Dave Sharp, bass; Will Cicola, accordion; Jennie Lavine, clarinet; Henrik Karapetyan, violin; Alex Belhaj, guitar and banjo.
Sound: This Ann Arbor-based five-piece blends vaudeville, swing, European folk and blues music with klezmer, Yiddish and Jewish melodies. The five-piece group has played a variety of events, including bar/bat-mitzvahs, weddings and art openings.
Next: Klezmephonic performs 8 p.m. Saturday at the Kerrytown Concert House, 415 N. Fourth in Ann Arbor. Tickets are $15-$30, or $5 for students. Call (734) 269-2999 or visit kerrytownconcerthouse.com/.
Melody Baetens
