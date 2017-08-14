The classic rock group will perform at the new Detroit arena on Oct. 27 with Glenn Frey’s son sitting in for his father

The Eagles perfrom onstage during the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ ROBYN BECKROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: ROBYN BECK / AFP/Getty Images)

The Eagles are joining this fall’s all-star lineup at Little Caesars Arena.

The classic rockers will play their first Detroit concert since the January 2016 death of original member (and Royal Oak native) Glenn Frey on Oct. 27, promoters announced Monday.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday through LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. American Express holders will get a first crack at pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Prices are TBA.

Last month, the Eagles played their first concerts since Frey’s death at the Classic West and Classic East concerts with Frey’s 24-year-old son, Deacon Frey, sitting in for his late father. Country star and guitar virtuoso Vince Gill also played with the group, and Bob Seger made a surprise appearance with the band during the Classic West concert on July 15.

The Little Caesars Arena show is one of just four concerts the band announced on Monday. The group will also play Greensboro, NC on Oct. 17, Atlanta on Oct. 20 and Louisville on Oct. 24.

The Eagles last Metro Detroit concert was a July 2015 stop at Joe Louis Arena.

