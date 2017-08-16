Mariachi punk duo Pancho Villa’s Skull performs Saturday night at PJ’s Lager House as part of a tribute to Clash front man Joe Strummer. (Photo: Pancho Villa’s Skull)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Pancho Villa’s Skull

Line up: Tino Ybarra, guitar and vocals; Rolando Ybarra, percussion and background vocals.

Sound: These brothers play acoustic punk that’s heavily influenced by traditional Mariachi music, with most of the lyrics in Spanish.

Next: The band considers The Clash and Joe Strummer to be among its major influences, and they will celebrate the late musician’s legacy at PJ’s Lager House Saturday night at StrummerJam Detroit, a “global tribute” to the front man, and a benefit for the Joe Strummer Foundation. Besides Pancho Villa’s Skull, the lineup includes The 44 Territories, Alison Lewis, Laura Mendoza and Keith Jackson. Cover charge is $6 and the show starts at 9 p.m. PJ’s Lager House is at 1254 Michigan, in Detroit. Call (313) 961-84668.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2whgtHY