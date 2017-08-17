The country superstar will perform at the new Detroit arena in June 2018, tickets go on sale next week

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 30: Shania Twain performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on June 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Shania Twain has lined up a summer date — summer 2018, that is — at Detroit’s newest arena.

The country superstar will perform at Little Caesars Arena on June 15, promoters announced Thursday.

Tickets for the show go on sale Aug. 25; prices are TBA. American Express holders get access to pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Aug. 22.

The show, part of a 46-date outing (she’s also due at Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena on July 18), is in support of Twain’s new album “Now,” due out Sept. 29. The set is Twain’s first new album in 15 years.

Twain’s last local concert was a Palace of Auburn Hills date in July 2015.

