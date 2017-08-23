The Gasoline Gypsies (Photo: The Gasoline Gypsies)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: The Gasoline Gypsies

Line up: Caleb Malooley, vocals, guitar and harmonica; Neal Love, guitar, organ and vocals; Steve Briere, vocals, bass and guitar; Joe Makowski, percussion.

Sound: Classic rock with elements of southern rock, roots, folk and soul.

Next: There are plenty of chances to catch Gasoline Gypsies this week. Thursday the band opens for Cosmic Knot at the Loving Touch (22634 Woodward in Ferndale). Doors open at 8 p.m. On Friday they’re part of a lineup that kicks off at 9 p.m. at the Tangent Gallery (715 E. Milwaukee in Detroit). Saturday at 6 p.m. the band will perform as part of the Dragon on the Lake festival (115 S. Anderson, Lake Orion). You can catch them at Arts, Beats & Eats in downtown Royal Oak at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 1 on the Ford Alternative Stage.

Melody Baetens

