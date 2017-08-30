A weekly showcase featuring local artists
Name: Handgrenades
Line up: Andrew Pawelski, vocals, guitar and bass; Nick Chevillet, vocals, guitar and bass; Jesse Shepherd-Bates, vocals, guitar, bass and percussion; Joel Sanders, vocals, keyboards, bass and percussion; Joby Kaslowski, drums.
History: This high energy rock ‘n’ roll band formed in 2008 and quickly became a band to see live. A few releases and line-up shuffles later, and Handgrenades is still considered to be one of the local rock scene’s top live acts.
Next: The group recently ran into a roadblock when a trailer with most of their gear was stolen. In an effort to raise funds to buy replacement equipment before the band’s fall tour, Handgrenades will perform a fundraising show at 8 p.m. Thursday at Ghost Light, 2341 Caniff in Hamtramck. Handgrenades will perform, along with Ryan Dillaha and the Miracle Men and the Belle Isles. Cover is pay-what-you-can to help recoup the cost of new gear. Partial bar sales will also be donated.
Melody Baetens
