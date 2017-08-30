Drunken Rooster food truck chef Hassan Musselmani is having a viewing party. (Photo: Food Network)

Local food truck chef on ‘Chopped’

Detroit-based chef Hassan Musselmani of Drunken Rooster food truck will compete against other food truck chefs on the Food Network show “Chopped” next week. The episode, titled “Food Truck Luck,” will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday and again at 1 a.m. Sept. 6, 9 p.m. Sept. 14 and midnight Sept. 15. Musselmani is no stranger to cooking shows. He competed on season 15 of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen” in 2016. Meet chef Hassan Tuesday night at Detroit Fleat food truck restaurant (1820 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale) for a viewing party starting at 5 p.m. He’ll be on site with his Drunken Rooster food truck serving dishes that he featured while cooking on both shows. Visit facebook.com/TheDrunkenRoosterFoodTruck.

Kathy Griffin ‘no longer sorry’ about Trump photo

In an interview with Australian talk show “Sunrise” this week, comedian Kathy Griffin said she is “no longer sorry” about the controversial photo in which she’s depicted holding up the bloody head (a mask) of President Donald Trump. “The whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion,” she said. “I lost everybody. I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends, Debra Messing from ‘Will and Grace’ tweeting against me.” She was fired from her gig as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve program and was dropped as spokesperson for the bathroom product Squatty Potty. On “Sunrise” she blamed “these Trump fans” for her tour being canceled very soon after the release of the photo. “They’re hard core, they have like robo calls and they’re a minority but they know how to act like they’re a majority.”

Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting

Reality television star Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their first child. Duggar is one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children, made famous by the reality show “19 Kids and Counting.” The show was canceled in 2015 after eldest child Josh Duggar was accused of molesting multiple underage girls. When asked if she would have a large family, Joy-Anna told People Magazine after her May wedding “we want as many as the Lord thinks we can handle.”

Compiled by Melody Baetens

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Thursday’s birthdays

Richard Gere, 68

Debora Gibson, 47

Chris Tucker, 46

Sara Ramirez, 42

Shar Jackson, 41

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vtX47q