Little Caesars Arena is the new kid on the block, and will be strutting its stuff with an all-star concert lineup

This fall, live music lives at Little Caesars Arena.

The new downtown sports complex is the first major arena to open in the Metro Detroit area since the Palace of Auburn Hills swung open its doors in 1988, and its fall live music lineup is worthy of a royal welcome.

From hometown flavor (six shows by Kid Rock to open the building) to living legends (Paul McCartney, the Eagles) to current chart-toppers (The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and Halsey have all logged No. 1 albums in the past 12 months), the concert lineup at LCA is stacked on all sides.

Little Caesars Arena isn’t the only gig in town, but it’s close. Here’s a look at 20 of the top concerts between now and Thanksgiving, at LCA and beyond:

1. Kid Rock (Sept. 12, 13, 15, 16, 19 and 20, Little Caesars Arena) — The hometown rocker opens a new chapter in Detroit concert history when he christens Little Caesars Arena with a half-dozen shows. Welcome to the party.

2. Bob Seger (Sept. 9 at DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 23 at the Palace of Auburn Hills) — As Rock opens a new chapter, Seger closes another, playing the last-ever concert at the Palace, while also making his first visit to the former Pine Knob in more than two decades.

3. LCD Soundsystem (Nov. 3-4, Masonic Temple) — James Murphy got the band back together, and this two-night stand at the Masonic marks his group’s first Detroit appearance since an Oct. 2010 show at the Fillmore Detroit.

4. Jay-Z (Nov. 18, Little Caesars Arena) — Jay’s confessional “4:44” album topped the charts over the summer, and he brings all the drama and apologies behind the set to this, his first area concert in nearly four years.

5. Paul McCartney (Oct. 1-2, Little Caesars Arena) — The ex-Beatle, 75, is perhaps the planet’s most beloved human being, and he’s still putting on barn-burner concerts: His last Detroit show covered more than 40 songs over three-plus hours.

6. Eagles (Oct. 27, Little Caesars Arena) — The legendary classic rock group’s first Detroit performance since the death of founding member Glenn Frey is sure to be an emotional one.

7. Lady Gaga (Nov. 7, Little Caesars Arena) — Mama Monster’s last area visit was a May 2014 concert at Joe Louis Arena; this show comes on the heels of last year’s “Joanne” album, and a little halftime performance at Super Bowl LI.

8. Guns N’ Roses (Nov. 2, Little Caesars Arena) — The reunited rock band kicked off their world tour here at Ford Field last summer, and somehow they have yet to implode. Just shows there are no old wounds that millions and millions of dollars can’t fix.

9. Janet Jackson (Oct. 29, Little Caesars Arena) — Janet — Ms. Jackson, if you’re nasty — was supposed to perform at the Palace in 2016, but her tour was bagged due to her pregnancy. This LCA visit will mark her first local appearance since an Aug. 2011 engagement at the Fox.

10. Gorillaz (Sept. 18, Fox Theatre) — Damon Albarn’s ever-shifting band of musical gypsies arrives at the Fox in support of this year’s “Humanz” album.

11. The Weeknd (Nov. 1, Little Caesars Arena) — Once was not enough. The Toronto superstar returns to town for his second concert of the year, following a raucous sold-out evening at the Palace in May.

12. Arcade Fire (Nov. 1, WFCU Centre) — Don’t forget to bring your passport when the Canadian rockers play the Windsor hockey arena on the tour behind summer’s “Everything Now” album.

13. Halsey (Nov. 21, Little Caesars Arena) — Halsey makes a big leap from her last area show, a 2016 summer at the Masonic Temple, with this date on her first arena tour. Show up early for firecracker support act Charli XCX.

14. Paramore (Sept. 15, Fox Theatre) — Hayley Williams has weathered plenty of personnel changes over the years, but keeps coming out on top. “After Laughter,” the band’s latest, features big, bright hooks over Williams’ reflective lyrics.

15. Queens of the Stone Age (Oct. 17, Fox Theatre) — It was only a matter of time before the hip-swinging heavy rockers released an album called “Villains,” and they finally did it this year with a set that proves singer Josh Homme is still a beast.

16. A Perfect Circle (Nov. 21, Fox Theatre) — While Maynard James Keenan brought his main outfit, Tool, through DTE over the summer, he’ll be at the Fox with his long-running side group for its first Detroit concert since 2011.

17. Brand New (Oct. 15, Fox Theatre) — “Science Fiction,” the Long Island rockers’ first album in eight years, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart this month, the first time the group has reached the chart’s pole position.

18. Phoenix (Oct. 11, Fillmore Detroit) — The French rock group is back with “Ti Amo,” another batch of glimmering pop gems to match the group’s always-killer live show.

19. Kesha (Oct. 15, Fillmore Detroit) — It’s been a long road back for the “Tik Tok” singer, whose career was sidelined after a lengthy legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke. “Rainbow,” her latest album, shows she’s just fine without him.

20. Sturgill Simpson (Sept. 19, Fox Theatre) — The country singer’s 2016 album “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” was up for Album of the Year at the Grammys, and this tour is a step up from last year’s headlining engagement at the Royal Oak Music Theatre.

