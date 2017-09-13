Frontier Ruckus plays Saturday at the Ark in Ann Arbor. (Photo: Ben Olson / Courtesy of Frontier Ruckus)

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Frontier Ruckus

Line up: Matthew Milia, vocals and guitar; David Jones, banjo; Zachary Nichols, trumpet, musical saw and keys; Anna Burch, vocals and bass.

Sound: Dreamy folk/pop

Media darlings: This Detroit-based Americana band has been praised by Rolling Stone as being “the perfect recipe for Gothic Americana” and Cleveland Scene said singer Mathew Milia’s vocals have a “dreamy, twangy quality.” The title track to the band’s new album “Enter the Kingdom” debuted exclusively on Billboard.com last month.

Next:Frontier Ruckus will celebrate the release of “Enter the Kingdom” on Saturday at the Ark, 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. Songwriter Libby DeCamp will open the show, which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. Call (734) 761-1451 or visit theark.org.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jo9OGW