Brian McCarty and Wendy Case of the Royal Sweets, which perform Sunday afternoon at DIY Street Fair in Ferndale (Photo: Brian Rozman)

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Royal Sweets

Line up: Wendy Case, vocals; Brian McCarty, vocals and guitar; Jarrod Champion, piano and vocals; Oni Werth, bass; Bill Bowen, drums.

Rock royalty: Those familiar with the local music scene of the past few decades will recognize Case’s raspy voice and smart lyrics from the Paybacks, one of the leading Detroit bands of the 2000s-era garage rock revival. Brian McCarty is a member of influential Detroit punk group the Trash Brats, as well as current groups Brian McCarty & the Big Bad Beat and Snake Oil Slick.

Sound:A mellow departure from Case and McCarty’s punk roots, the Royal Sweets’ songs are the kind you’d listen to on a late summer evening. It’s emotional stuff that’s well-crafted and super listenable.

Next:Royal Sweets perform live Sunday during the DIY Street Fair on East Troy, east of Woodward in downtown Ferndale. The event runs Friday through Sunday, and the band is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the WAB Main Stage. Visit ferndalediy.com for more details.

Melody Baetens

