A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.
Name: Scientific Sunshine
Sound: Scientific Sunshine is a project from electro-pop musician Jordan Sunshine. She sings softly over dreamy, spacey beats. She performs with a laptop and vocal transformer.
Next up: Scientific Sunshine will perform Friday at PJ’s Lager House, 1254 Michigan in Detroit, along with punk bands The Free Bleeders, Girl Fight and The Strains. The show will start at 9 p.m. and cover is $5. Learn more at facebook.com/scientificsunshine.
Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs