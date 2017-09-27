Jordan Sunshine performs as Scientific Sunshine. (Photo: Mark McClelland / Scientific Sunshine)

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Scientific Sunshine

Sound: Scientific Sunshine is a project from electro-pop musician Jordan Sunshine. She sings softly over dreamy, spacey beats. She performs with a laptop and vocal transformer.

Next up: Scientific Sunshine will perform Friday at PJ’s Lager House, 1254 Michigan in Detroit, along with punk bands The Free Bleeders, Girl Fight and The Strains. The show will start at 9 p.m. and cover is $5. Learn more at facebook.com/scientificsunshine.

Melody Baetens

