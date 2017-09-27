Singer will perform at Detroit’s new arena in January, tickets on sale Oct. 2

Pop enchantress Lana Del Rey will perform her first area arena concert on Jan. 17 when she headlines Little Caesars Arena, promoters announced Wednesday.

Tickets for the show, $39.50, $59.50, $79.50 and $125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 through Ticketmaster. Anyone who purchases an item from shoplanadelrey.com before 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday is eligible for presale tickets which go on sale Friday via the singer’s website.

The Little Caesars Arena concert is part of a 24-date tour that kicks off Jan. 5 in Minneapolis. Kali Uchis will open the show.

Del Rey’s latest album, “Lust for Life,” was released in July and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart.

Del Rey’s last area concert was a May 2015 show at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

