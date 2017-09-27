Singer will perform at Detroit’s new arena in January, tickets on sale Oct. 2

Lana Del Rey sings the crowd-favorite ' Blue Jeans' during her performance at Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit in 2014. (Photo: Tanya Moutzalias / Detroit News file)

Pop enchantress Lana Del Rey will perform her first area arena concert on Jan. 17 when she headlines Little Caesars Arena, promoters announced Wednesday.

Tickets for the show, $39.50, $59.50, $79.50 and $125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 through Ticketmaster. Anyone who purchases an item from shoplanadelrey.com before 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday is eligible for presale tickets which go on sale Friday via the singer’s website.

The Little Caesars Arena concert is part of a 24-date tour that kicks off Jan. 5 in Minneapolis. Kali Uchis will open the show.

Del Rey’s latest album, “Lust for Life,” was released in July and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart.

Del Rey’s last area concert was a May 2015 show at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

