Singer will perform at Detroit’s new arena in January, tickets on sale Oct. 2
Pop enchantress Lana Del Rey will perform her first area arena concert on Jan. 17 when she headlines Little Caesars Arena, promoters announced Wednesday.
Tickets for the show, $39.50, $59.50, $79.50 and $125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 through Ticketmaster. Anyone who purchases an item from shoplanadelrey.com before 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday is eligible for presale tickets which go on sale Friday via the singer’s website.
The Little Caesars Arena concert is part of a 24-date tour that kicks off Jan. 5 in Minneapolis. Kali Uchis will open the show.
Del Rey’s latest album, “Lust for Life,” was released in July and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart.
Del Rey’s last area concert was a May 2015 show at DTE Energy Music Theatre.
