Paul McCartney hits an opening note on his guitar. (Photo: Tom Gromak / Detroit News)

Little Caesars Arena received its first visit from music royalty on Sunday as Paul McCartney christened the new complex with a nearly three-hour showstopper for the first night of his two-night engagement at the arena.

The former Beatle and perhaps the world’s most beloved living individual gave the crowd a 40-plus song gift of a concert that felt intimate despite its arena setting. Filing through songs spanning a 57-year-period – from the Quarrymen’s “In Spite of All the Danger” to the Kanye West and Rihanna collaboration “FourFiveSeconds” – McCartney cherry-picked selections from the greatest songbook of all-time and gave the all-ages crowd a memorable evening of sing-alongs and storytelling.

