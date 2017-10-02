Paul McCartney rocks Little Caesars Arena
Paul McCartney performs at Little Caesars Arena Sunday night, the first of two Detroit shows on his "One on One" tour.  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
Large, cylindrical video boards played an endless loop of classic images of Paul McCartney and psychadelic scenes from the 60s as the audience awaited the show at Little Caesars Arena Sunday evening.  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
An image of McCartney's guitar with a background of sparks appears on the video boards as the show starts.  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
Paul McCartney greets and gestures to the cheering crowd as he walks on stage.  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
Paul McCartney raises a fist to the crowd as he comes on stage.  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
Rusty Anderson, left, on guitar, Paul Wickens, back, on keyboards, drummer Abe Laborial Jr., Paul McCartney, and bassist Brian Ray perform in the "One on One" tour stop at Little Caesars Arena Sunday night.  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
Guitarist Rusty Anderson performs with Paul McCartney's "One on One" tour.  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
Paul McCartney performs the opening song and Beatles hit "A Hard Day's Night" with drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. on backing vocals.  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
Brian Ray performs on bass guitar and backing vocals.  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
Paul McCartney points to the crowd between songs.  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
Paul McCartney hits an opening note on his guitar.  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
Paul McCartney and bassist Brian Ray.  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
Brian Ray plays bass guitar on Paul McCartney's "One on One" tour.  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
Paul McCartney performs "Junior's Farm," from his days with "Wings."  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
Sunday's show was the first of two that McCartney will perform at Little Caesars Arena. He goes on stage again in Detroit's newest venue Monday night.  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
Paul McCartney performs "Junior's Farm," from his days with "Wings."  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
Paul McCartney plays before a full house at Little Caesars Arena Sunday night.  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
Paul McCartney punches his fists at the conclusion of "Junior's Farm," the second of his set Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena.  Tom Gromak / Detroit News
    Little Caesars Arena received its first visit from music royalty on Sunday as Paul McCartney christened the new complex with a nearly three-hour showstopper for the first night of his two-night engagement at the arena.

    The former Beatle and perhaps the world’s most beloved living individual gave the crowd a 40-plus song gift of a concert that felt intimate despite its arena setting. Filing through songs spanning a 57-year-period – from the Quarrymen’s “In Spite of All the Danger” to the Kanye West and Rihanna collaboration “FourFiveSeconds” – McCartney cherry-picked selections from the greatest songbook of all-time and gave the all-ages crowd a memorable evening of sing-alongs and storytelling.

