The singer postponed a series of concerts due to a medical issue, per doctor’s orders

Bob Seger revels in the spotlight as he looks to the crowd. (Photo: Tom Gromak / Detroit News)

A medical issue is forcing Bob Seger to postpone the remainder of his 2017 tour dates, the singer’s camp announced Tuesday.

A statement from Seger’s team said “an urgent medical issue concerning (Seger’s) vertebrae” would have to be attended to, per doctor’s orders. Further details were not made public.

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll,” the 72-year-old Seger said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.”

Seger had already shelved a Saturday night concert in Columbus, Ohio, and 18 more dates — through a Nov. 17 concert in Chicago — were put on hold.

Rescheduled dates will be announced when available, and tickets for the scrapped shows will be honored at the new dates.

Seger kicked off his 2017 tour in August, and in recent weeks he played shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre and the Palace of Auburn Hills, the final show at the Detroit Pistons’ former home.

agraham@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2284

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ww5k3o