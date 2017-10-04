Zach Shipps and Liz Wittman of Arc Pelt. (Photo: Arc Pelt)

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Arc Pelt

Lineup: Liz Wittman, vocals and bass; Zach Shipps, drums and Casio; George Morris, bass and vocals.

Sound: A recording project of Wittman and Shipps, Arc Pelt is a fairly newish local outfit that is heavy, doomgaze rock with space-rock tendencies.

Next: Arc Pelt, joined by Detroit musician Dave Shettler on keys, is part of Fallout Fest Saturday at Ant Hall, 2320 Caniff in Hamtramck. The indie band festival returns for its fifth year, and also includes headliners Bars of Gold, Sweat and Boston’s Bent Knee. Besides music, the event also has vendors, cash bar and pierogi. Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday and cover is $10.

Melody Baetens

