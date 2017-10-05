Buy Photo Radiohead's Thom Yorke during the band's concert at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Radiohead has been nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo: Adam Graham / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

New York — British rockers Radiohead, singer Nina Simone and The Moody Blues are among first-time nominees on the ballot for induction next year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The hall on Thursday announced 19 nominees for induction in Cleveland next spring. Generally, each class has five to seven members. Nine of the acts are on the ballot for the first time, with Rage Against the Machine joining Radiohead in earning the opportunity in their first year of eligibility.

Other first-time nominees are Judas Priest, Kate Bush, Dire Straits, Eurythmics and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Nominees also include the J. Geils Band, Bon Jovi, Depeche Mode, The Cars, LL Cool J, The Meters, MC5, Link Wray, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and The Zombies.

