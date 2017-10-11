Rosie and the Fellas perform Saturday at the Tangent Gallery and Hastings Street Ballroom. (Photo: Rosie and the Fellas)

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Rosie and the Fellas

Lineup: Randi Rossario, vocals; True Animal, keyboards and guitar; the Mich Kidd, guitar; Corey Dun, bass; DJ Nemo Beats, drums.

Sound: This upbeat group blends pop, hip-hop, electronic and rock ‘n’ roll.

Next: Rosie and The Fellas are one of a around a dozen bands performing on Saturday’s Cosmic Slop Music Festival at the Tangent Gallery and Hastings Street Ballroom, 715 E. Milwaukee in Detroit. Now in its fifth year, this local music event is a multicultural celebration of rock music. Doors open at noon and tickets, $15, can be purchased in advance at cosmicslopfest.com. Tickets are $20 at the door, $5 for teens and free for ages 12 and younger.

Melody Baetens

