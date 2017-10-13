“I Knew You When,” due out Nov. 17, is dedicated to the memory of Glenn Frey

Bob Seger's album "I Knew You When" is dedicated to the memory of the late musician Glenn Frey. (Photo: Capitol Records)

Details are emerging about Bob Seger’s upcoming studio album, “I Knew You When,” due out Nov. 17.

In addition to the previously released Lou Reed cover “Busload of Faith,” which was sent to radio last month and is now available on streaming services such as Spotify, the set will also include a cover of Leonard Cohen’s 1992 cut “Democracy” and a tribute to Glenn Frey in “Glenn Song.” The album is dedicated to the memory of Glenn Frey, according to a press release issued by Seger’s record label, Capitol Records.

The album, which was recorded in Nashville and Detroit and was self-produced by Seger, will be available in a 10-track standard edition and a 13-track deluxe edition. The set is available for pre-order on vinyl and CD beginning Friday on Seger’s website, bobseger.com.

“I Knew You When’s” cover art features a photo of a young Seger gazing into the camera lens.

The album’s track listing is as follows:

1. Gracile

2. Busload of Faith

3. The Highway

4. I Knew You When

5. I’ll Remember You

6. The Sea Inside

7. Marie

8. Runaway Train

9. Something More

10. Democracy

11. Forward Into the Past*

12. Blue Ridge*

13. Glenn Song*

*Deluxe edition bonus track

Citing a vertebrae issue, last week Seger was forced to sideline his current tour, which played several Michigan dates last month, including DTE Energy Music Theatre and the closing concert at the Palace of Auburn Hills. The postponed concerts are expected to be made up at a later date.

agraham@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2284

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xDAw0g