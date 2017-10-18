Unlimited Head performs Friday at the Tangent Gallery and Hastings Street Ballroom. (Photo: Erick Buchholz)

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Unlimited Head

Lineup: Eric “EZ” Meyers, guitar and vocals; Kristin Lyn, drums; Jay Jones, percussion; Tracy Fogle, bass.

Sound: Unlimited Head’s plays hard rock with loads of cool, classic rock influence. With a drummer and a percussionist, you can bet it’s loud, too.

Next: Unlimited Head will perform Friday at Cat Mania, a music and art event to raise funds for local cat rescue groups Care-Rescue.com and Hater Kitty Rescue. Besides live music and an art gallery, there will be burlesque performers, vendors and tarot card readings. Cat Mania is Friday at 8 p.m. at Tangent Gallery and Hastings Street Ballroom, 715 E. Milwaukee in Detroit.

Melody Baetens

