Sean Dobbins and his group play in Ann Arbor on Sunday. (Photo: Sean Dobbins)

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Sean Dobbins

Lineup: Sean Dobbins, drums; Kurton Harrison III, trumpet; Corey Kendrick, piano; Jeff Pedrez, bass.

Sound: Hard-driving jazz

Next: Dobbins and his ensemble will perform as part of the “Rising Stars Series” at Kerrytown Concert House, 415 N. Fourth in Ann Arbor at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15-$30 and $5 for students, and can be purchased at kerrytownconcerthouse.com.

Melody Baetens

