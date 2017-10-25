A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.
Name: Sean Dobbins
Lineup: Sean Dobbins, drums; Kurton Harrison III, trumpet; Corey Kendrick, piano; Jeff Pedrez, bass.
Sound: Hard-driving jazz
Next: Dobbins and his ensemble will perform as part of the “Rising Stars Series” at Kerrytown Concert House, 415 N. Fourth in Ann Arbor at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15-$30 and $5 for students, and can be purchased at kerrytownconcerthouse.com.
Melody Baetens
