Viral marketing campaign ties fake drug to new album from the Detroit rapper, which is reportedly due soon

It seems that Eminem is preparing fans for a “Revival.”

The rapper’s next album, which is said to be dropping soon, could be called “Revival,” according to clues from a viral marketing campaign for a fake drug with ties to the rapper.

Fake drug? Hang in there, we’ll explain.

A website for a drug called Revival can be found at http://askaboutrevival.com/; ads for it have been popping up, and Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, posted an Instagram photo with a Revival ad featured prominently in the background on Wednesday.

About this supposed Revival drug: the “E” in its logo is backwards, just like Eminem’s logo, and the drug’s list of uses and side effects has all sorts of ties to Slim Shady. “Seize the moment,” the Revival website urges, just like the message of Em’s “Lose Yourself.” (The Revival website is credited to Popsomp Industries, which ties back to a website linked to Eminem’s 2009 album “Relapse.”)

“It’s easy to lose yourself,” an actor in a spot on the Revival website says, while the piano loop from Eminem and Dr. Dre’s “I Need a Doctor” plays in the background.

That same piano line can be heard in the background on the Revival hotline, 1-833-2GET-REV (1-833-243-8738). The two-minute recorded phone message heard on that number features a generic operator listing the “benefits and risks” of Revival, saying the drug is “not recommended for anal use” and adding “you only get one shot to beat AR,” a reference to “Atrox Rithimus,” a not-real condition that Revival is intended to cure. (“You only get one shot” is another “Lose Yourself” reference.) “Thank you for continuing to hold. We give you some serious (expletive) credit for sticking with this,” the operator says near the end of the looped message.

Ads for Revival reportedly have been popping up on TV as early as last week, but internet sleuths began putting the pieces together on Wednesday.

“Revival” falls in line with Eminem’s previous two album titles, “Relapse” and “Recovery.”

No official announcement regarding Em’s next album or its title have been made thus far. The album is said to be due out Nov. 17, a date credited to Hits Daily Double, which cited “very loud chatter” indicating the release date.

Earlier this month, Eminem shook up fans with an appearance on the BET Hip Hop Awards where he launched a vicious verbal attack against Donald Trump.

In other Eminem news, a 15th anniversary screening of “8 Mile” will be held at Detroit’s Bel Air Luxury Cinema on Nov. 8, the same theater that hosted the “8 Mile” premiere in 2002.

