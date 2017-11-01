A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.
Name: Carmel Liburdi
Sound: This Metro Detroit songwriter has a bright, upbeat voice and uses her songs to tell unique stories. The music is mostly acoustic, with influences from alternative folk, ragtime and jazz.
Next: Liburdi will celebrate the release of her fifth album “Insomnia Slumber Party” on Friday at Hamtramck Korner Bar, 10001 Jos Campau. Doors will open at 8 p.m., and she’ll be joined by musicians Phil Warren, Mike Land and Gwen MacPhee. Other bands on the bill include Banjolectric, Nina & the Buffalo Riders and J. Navarro & the Traitors. Cover charge is $8. Hear her music at carmelliburdi.com.
Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs