Carmel Liburdi performs Friday at the Hamtramck Korner Bar to celebrate her fifth album. (Photo: Carmel Liburdi)

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Carmel Liburdi

Sound: This Metro Detroit songwriter has a bright, upbeat voice and uses her songs to tell unique stories. The music is mostly acoustic, with influences from alternative folk, ragtime and jazz.

Next: Liburdi will celebrate the release of her fifth album “Insomnia Slumber Party” on Friday at Hamtramck Korner Bar, 10001 Jos Campau. Doors will open at 8 p.m., and she’ll be joined by musicians Phil Warren, Mike Land and Gwen MacPhee. Other bands on the bill include Banjolectric, Nina & the Buffalo Riders and J. Navarro & the Traitors. Cover charge is $8. Hear her music at carmelliburdi.com.

Melody Baetens

