Trout performs at the Lager House this weekend during JettBlast Fest. (Photo: Courtesy of Trout)

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Trout

Lineup: Pete Geloso, guitar and vocals; Karl Rodeo, bass; Kyle Shelest, drums.

Sound: Bluesy, 1970s-style rock ‘n’ roll with a heavy country influence. The band is heading into Hamtramck Sound Studios next week to start work on their first full-length album.

Next: Trout will be one of 18 bands performing on two stages over two days at the first annual JettBlast Fest, organized by local record label Jett Plastic Recordings. The trio, which recently released a 7-inch record on the label, is scheduled to play Friday night. Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and admission is $10 per night, or $18 for a weekend pass. VIP weekend passes are also available for $44.

Melody Baetens

