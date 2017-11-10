"Walk on Water," the first single from Eminem's new album "Revival." (Photo: Interscope Records)

After weeks of hinting at his new album “Revival,” Eminem released the first single at noon Friday.

The somber, self-deprecating song “Walk on Water (Featuring Beyoncé)” debuted via YouTube, VEVO and streaming services.

The Rick Rubin-produced track begins with Beyoncé singing over a sparse piano riff.

“I walk on water / But I ain’t no Jesus / I walk on water / But only when it freezes.”

The song continues with Eminem rapping over the same piano line, with Beyoncé’s vocal as the returning chorus, adding to later choruses: “Cause I’m only human just like you / Making my mistakes, oh, if you only knew / I don’t think you should believe in me the way that you do / Because I’m terrified to let you down.”

In the track, Eminem raps about pressure, not being perfect, staying relevant and wondering why “expectations” are so high.

“The rhyme has to be perfect, the delivery flawless / It always feels like I’m hitting the mark ’til I go sit in the car and pick it apart.”

He calls himself “a rubix” and name-drops Detroit rapper Big Sean, saying he’s going “too fast.” “Is he going to shout or curse out his mom,” Em asks.

In the end, Eminem returns to realize that while he can’t defy gravity, he’s still Eminem.

“Cause I’m just a man / But as long as I got a mic I’m God-like.”

