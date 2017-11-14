The rapper's six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was listed in August for $2 million, a markdown from nearly $4.8 million that Eminem paid in 2003. And that sum was about $1 million less than the original asking price, Oakland County land records showed at the time. (Photo: Google)

Eminem's 17,000-square-foot gated estate in Rochester Hills has sold for $1.9 million, according to a listing on Zillow.com

The rapper's six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was listed in August for $2 million, a markdown from nearly $4.8 million that Eminem paid in 2003. And that sum was about $1 million less than the original asking price, Oakland County land records showed at the time.

The house is on Winkler Mill Road off of Washington Road. The website states the property sold on Sept. 20.

The lavish property, built in the 1980s by former toolmaker Rick Bellestri, was described as a “spectacular” site and “private sanctuary” sitting on nearly six acres.

Amenities include a waterfall pool with a spa, entertainment cabana, guest house with wild game room and a private pond.

There are also basketball and tennis courts as well as a 3,930-square-foot garage with room for three cars, according to Zillow.

The gated estate near Stony Creek Metropark previously belonged to former Kmart Corp. Chairman and CEO Chuck Conaway, who according to corporate filings, frequently hosted parties there.

Eminem, whose birth name is Marshall Mathers III, has previously lived in Clinton Township and Sterling Heights. He was born in Detroit and grew up in Macomb County.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2AHEZkf