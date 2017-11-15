A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.
Name:Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas
Sound:Eclectic and creative, Hernandez is a nationally-known Detroit musician who blends soul, rock and pop music. Her most recent album, “Telephone/Telofono,” was released in both English and Spanish.
Up Next:On Friday, Hernandez will release two holiday songs: “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas” and “El Burrito De Belen” via Amazon and iTunes. The same night, Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas will perform at Campus Martius as part of the annual Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony. Visit downtowndetroit.org for information.
Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs