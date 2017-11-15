Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas will perform at Campus Martius as part of the annual Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony. (Photo: Jessica Hernandez)

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name:Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas

Sound:Eclectic and creative, Hernandez is a nationally-known Detroit musician who blends soul, rock and pop music. Her most recent album, “Telephone/Telofono,” was released in both English and Spanish.

Up Next:On Friday, Hernandez will release two holiday songs: “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas” and “El Burrito De Belen” via Amazon and iTunes. The same night, Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas will perform at Campus Martius as part of the annual Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony. Visit downtowndetroit.org for information.

