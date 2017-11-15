Singer’s Friday night concert has been canceled due to ‘artist illness’ and will not be rescheduled

Mariah Carey (Photo: Joe Scarnici / Getty Images)

Fans hoping to celebrate Christmas with Mariah Carey on Friday are out of luck.

Carey has canceled her Friday night show at Caesars Windsor — the kickoff to her “All I Want for Christmas is You” concert tour — due to “artist illness,” according to a release from Caesars reps.

The show will not be rescheduled and refunds are available at the point of purchase.

There is no word yet on Carey’s other Christmas-themed tour dates. The multi-platinum diva is set to perform Saturday in Chicago, in Bethlehem, Penn. on Nov. 20 and beyond, leading to six shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre Nov. 27-Dec. 5.

This marks the second time this year Carey has bagged an area concert date. In April she was due to perform with Lionel Richie at the Palace of Auburn Hills, but that show was canceled after the tour was recalibrated following Richie’s recovery from knee surgery.

A small consolation for those planning a merry Mimi holidays: Carey’s new animated holiday film, “Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You,” was released this week on DVD and Blu-Ray.

