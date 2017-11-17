Bob Seger's album "I Knew You When" is dedicated to the memory of the late musician Glenn Frey. (Photo: Capitol Records)

Bob Seger has come up with some more of that old time rock 'n' roll.

The iconic Detroit rocker posted his new studio album, “I Knew You When,” on his social media accounts around midnight Thursday.

The album was recorded in Nashville and Detroit and was self-produced by Seger.

The set was available Oct. 13 for pre-order on vinyl and CD on Seger’s website, bobseger.com.

It includes a cover of Lou Reed's “Busload of Faith,” a cover of Leonard Cohen’s 1992 cut “Democracy,” and a tribute to Eagles' co-founder and metro Detroit native Glenn Frey in “Glenn Song.” The album is dedicated to the memory of Glenn Frey, who died in January.

The album is Seger’s 18th studio album and first since 2014’s "Ride Out."

Last month, Seger was forced to sideline his tour, which played several Michigan dates in Septemeber, including DTE Energy Music Theatre and the closing concert at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

The postponed concerts are expected to be made up at a later date.

