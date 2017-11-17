The rapper had little to say about ‘Revival’ while chatting with SiriusXM’s Shade 45 on Friday afternoon

Denaun Proter “Mr.Porter,” SiriusXM’s Lord Sear, Eminem, SiriusXM’s Whoo Kid, Paul Rosenberg and The Alchemist. (Photo: Maro Hagopian)

On his new album’s anticipated release day, Eminem gave little information about “Revival,” its release, or even its existence.

“What album?” was the repeated refrain from Paul Rosenberg, Em’s manager, who joined Eminem in the studio on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 for a loosely played interview that aired between 1-2 p.m. Friday. Also in the studio were Shade 45 hosts DJ Whoo Kid and Lord Sear, as well as Eminem affiliates Alchemist and Denaun Porter.

The conversation wafted between acknowledging “Revival’s” existence and denying it, but Em was able to open up about several subjects, including why he collaborated with Beyoncé on the first single, “Walk on Water.”

“First of all, Beyoncé is amazing, and (collaborating) has been on my wishlist for a long time,” Eminem said. “But I’ve never really had a song that I felt like would be right to present to her, so I was kind of waiting. And then me and Paul kicked the idea around after I finished it, and based off what it was about, I felt like she probably could relate to this, too. Just because Beyoncé is always, everything she does is so perfect, but the pressures behind that, for her to do it so perfect, I felt like she could probably relate to that. I told her, ‘I’ve never seen you make a mistake before, ever.’ Performance-wise, everything, every song she puts out, every album, it’s so calculated and precise and everything’s always so perfect.”

Eminem said that Rick Rubin produced four tracks on the new set, which may or may not exist, and Dr. Dre mixed several songs. “Revival,” which has been teased in an elaborate stealth marketing campaign, was expected to be released Friday, but no official details about its release have been unveiled.

Eminem also talked about the rage behind his recent Donald Trump diss on the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

“I was and am still extremely angry,” he said. “I can’t stand that (expletive), and I feel like he’s not paying attention to me, and I was kind of waiting for him to say something, and for some reason he didn’t say anything. To be continued.”

Eminem is set to appear on this weekend’s edition of “Saturday Night Live” with guest host Chance the Rapper.

