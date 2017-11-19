The rapper performed a hits-packed 90-minute set for a full house on Saturday night

Jay-Z was about halfway into his hits-packed set at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night, transitioning from one smash into the next, when he made a bold proclamation to the near-capacity crowd.

“I got a million of these!” he said, ebullient and full of life.

And he does, or at least roughly 30 of them, which he performed in rapid fire fashion on an in-the-round stage in the center of the new downtown arena.

He could have kept going, too, but he quickly wrapped the show at the 90-minute mark, leaving the crowd wanting more even though he was nowhere near overstaying his welcome.

The rapper, who turns 48 next month, is 21 years into a career where he has blown up into a global superstar, evolved into a business mogul and become an influential political figure, all while keeping his credibility in tact.

His 2017 album “4:44” is his most experimental and personal album to date, and it finds him alternating between doling out financial advice to his fans and speaking frankly to his wife, Beyoncé, for the alleged infidelities that led to her “Lemonade” album.

That “4:44” material could have butted up against the more celebratory offerings in his catalog and made for several awkward transitions, but everything flowed together seamlessly at the show.

He opened with “Kill Jay-Z,” the new album’s opening song, which fell right into “No Church in the Wild,” the opener from “Watch the Throne,” his joint album with Kanye West. (The Kanye mentions in “Kill Jay-Z” didn’t keep Jay from dipping into “WTT,” as he later performed “Paris,” including Kanye’s verse.)

