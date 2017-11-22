Poised and confident, the 23-year-old singer put on a stunning show at the new arena on Tuesday

Detroit’s Masonic Temple is only about a quarter-mile from Little Caesars Arena, but in terms of live performance spaces, the two venues are several worlds apart.

When Halsey performed a sold-out show at the Masonic Temple in summer 2016, Little Caesars Arena was still just a hole in the ground. So few would have expected that in 16 months, the New Jersey singer would be headlining a concert at the new arena, but Halsey showed she was more than ready for the big time during a nearly two-hour stunner of a show on Tuesday night.

Halsey is touring behind this year’s “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom,” her second album, a high concept breakup set that opens with the prologue from “Romeo and Juliet,” in case there was doubt over the size of her ambition. It begs for a big screen canvas, and Little Caesars Arena gave her the opportunity to flex her muscles. The 23-year-old had the good sense to keep the production reigned in and not let it overwhelm her.

Her stage was tiered like a staircase and she was backed by two video screens, which sometimes combined to form one image and other times ran opposing images that complimented each other. For a good portion of the show she was on stage by herself, her three-piece band tucked against the outside wings of the stage. She periodically was joined by a female dancer, and they performed mirrored choreography like they were two sides of Halsey’s personality. There were confetti and pyro gags, but the biggest special effect of the night was Halsey herself, who commanded the stage with her big voice and a sense of stage control well beyond her years.

“Welcome!” she told the crowd several songs into the set, usually the spot where a performer rattles off a few generic greetings and gets back to the business at hand. Instead, she spoke at length about her first headlining show in Detroit, at Saint Andrew’s Hall in 2015, back when she had blue hair and was still five months away from releasing her debut album. A few months later she was opening for Imagine Dragons at the Palace of Auburn Hills, wearing an outfit she said she picked up at TJ Maxx.

As she spoke, she was confident, poised and not the least bit rushed. She was completely in her element, completely comfortable and totally in the moment. “All I really wanted was for people to like me,” she said, prompting a roar from the crowd of around 9,000.

There were several other moments when she took a break to speak to the crowd — once to address her mixed feelings over her mega hit “Closer,” a collaboration with the Chainsmokers — and another to talk about the end of her tour, which wraps Wednesday in Cleveland.

