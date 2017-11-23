A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Brother Son

Lineup: Francis Harrington, vocals and guitar; Jimmy Walkup, bass; Drew Gijsbers, keyboard; Chris Pecorelli, drums.

Sound: Modern, polished pop that’s heavy with emotion and melody.

Next: Brother Son, which only started playing live earlier this year, celebrates the release of its album “Young & Pretty” on Saturday at the Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward in Ferndale. Doors open at 8 p.m. for the all-ages show and cover is $8. Legume, Grainger and Captwolf open the show. Visit facebook.com/brothersonofficial for information.

Melody Baetens

