A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.
Name: Brother Son
Lineup: Francis Harrington, vocals and guitar; Jimmy Walkup, bass; Drew Gijsbers, keyboard; Chris Pecorelli, drums.
Sound: Modern, polished pop that’s heavy with emotion and melody.
Next: Brother Son, which only started playing live earlier this year, celebrates the release of its album “Young & Pretty” on Saturday at the Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward in Ferndale. Doors open at 8 p.m. for the all-ages show and cover is $8. Legume, Grainger and Captwolf open the show. Visit facebook.com/brothersonofficial for information.
Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs