Co-grand marshal Big Sean greets the crowd, accompanied by his mother Myra Anderson. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News)

Detroit's own Big Sean went from leading America's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday to celebrating his third Grammy nomination on Tuesday.

Big Sean's track "Bounce Back" from his 2017 album "I Decided" landed him in the Best Rap Performance category of the 60th Grammy Awards, announced Tuesday.

When asked by a Detroit News reporter how he was celebrating the nomination, he replied: "by working harder, bless"

He was nominated in 2016 for his track "One Man Can Change the World," which also features Kanye West and John Legend, in the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration category, but he lost to Kendrick Lamar for "These Walls."

And in 2013, "Mercy," which features West and 2 Chainz, was nominated for Best Rap Song but lost to West for his single with Jay Z.

The Cass Tech grad has not made any public statements yet on his Best Rap Performance nomination.

He's nominated alongside Cardi B for her single "Bodak Yellow," "4:44" by Jay Z, "Humble" by Lamar and "Bad And Boujee" by Migos.

The awards will be aired on CBS on Jan. 28. James Corden will host the event at Madison Square Garden.

