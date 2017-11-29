Bale Defoe will DJ at Checker Bar in Detroit on Saturday. (Photo: Bale Defoe)

A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.

Name: Bale Defoe

Sound: Bale Defoe is the DJ alias of Ryan Thomas, who produces groove-filled electronic music that is laid back and danceable.

Next: Bale Defoe will DJ at Checker Bar’s Pop + Offworld arcade and pizza bar Saturday as part of a fundraiser for local community radio station CJAM (99.1-FM). LJóS BERINN, Nick Parker and Step Tue also will spin sets. The party starts at 10 p.m. and there is a $5 suggested donation. Checker Bar is at 124 Cadillac Square in Detroit, and the arcade is upstairs.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2kdLB7n