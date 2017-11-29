A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.
Name: Bale Defoe
Sound: Bale Defoe is the DJ alias of Ryan Thomas, who produces groove-filled electronic music that is laid back and danceable.
Next: Bale Defoe will DJ at Checker Bar’s Pop + Offworld arcade and pizza bar Saturday as part of a fundraiser for local community radio station CJAM (99.1-FM). LJóS BERINN, Nick Parker and Step Tue also will spin sets. The party starts at 10 p.m. and there is a $5 suggested donation. Checker Bar is at 124 Cadillac Square in Detroit, and the arcade is upstairs.
Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs